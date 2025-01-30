Venkatesh creates a record as ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ reaches 300 Cr milestone

Venkatesh, a veteran in Telugu cinema known for his family-friendly hits, is on the verge of a monumental achievement with his latest film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. The film has not only shattered several box office records but is now on track to become the first regional Telugu film to surpass the 300 Cr mark.

This achievement is especially significant for Venkatesh, as it will make him the first senior actor in Telugu cinema to reach such a milestone, further solidifying his position as one of the industry’s most beloved stars. His consistent ability to connect with family audiences has played a major role in the film’s success.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam marks the director’s successful collaboration with Venkatesh, adding to their growing list of hit films. The film’s blend of humor, heart, and relatable storytelling has struck a chord with audiences across all demographics. Venkatesh’s impeccable comic timing, paired with the director’s knack for creating mass-appealing content, has made this film a crowd favorite.

Not only has the film performed exceptionally well at the domestic box office, but it has also garnered attention in international markets. The film is now nearing the 3 million mark overseas, proving its universal appeal.

As Sankranthiki Vasthunnam continues to dominate the box office, both Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi have expressed plans to continue their successful partnership with more exciting projects on the horizon. With the film nearing the 300 Cr milestone, Venkatesh’s legacy in the Telugu film industry is stronger than ever.