Venkatesh to romance Nayanthara again?

Senior Hero Victory Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to join hands with the Wizard of the words, Trivikram Srinivas for his 75th film. Though Trivikram Srinivas worked as a writer for Venky's movies like hit movies like Nuvvu Naaku Nachav and Malleswari, this is the first time Trivikram is going to wield the megaphone for Venky's film.

As per the latest reports, 'Venky Mama' actor has recently asked the director to come up with a bounded script. An interesting update about the female lead of the movie is doing rounds on the Internet. If the buzz is to be believed, star heroine Nayanthara is going to play the female lead role in the movie. Though the makers are considering Nayanthara and Trisha's names, Trivikram is Keen on roping and Nayanthara for the film. If the actress gives her nod, then the movie is going to mark the fourth outing of Venky and Nayanthara after movies like Lakshmi, Babu Bangaram, and Tulasi.

On the other hand, Venkatesh is all set to remake Tamil super hit film 'Asuran' in Telugu with the title 'Narappa' and is also starring in the much-awaited sequel of 'F2 fun and frustration'.