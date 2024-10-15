‘Vettaiyan’ smashes box office

Lyca Productions' latest blockbuster Vettaiyan, starring the legendary Superstar Rajinikanth, is continuing its meteoric rise at the global box office. Within days of its release, the film has crossed an astounding ₹240 crores, positioning itself as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

The success of Vettaiyan is driven by Rajinikanth’s unmatched charisma, supported by powerful performances from an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film’s gripping narrative is further enhanced by Anirudh Ravichander’s captivating soundtrack.

With increasing global demand, Vettaiyan is now showing in over 7,250 theaters worldwide. The Telugu version, Vettaiyan The Hunter, has also been warmly received in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Asian Suresh Entertainments LLP is distributing the Telugu version across the states, while Srilakshmi Movies handles the Ceded region.

Producer Subaskaran of Lyca Productions expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response, saying, “This is a labor of love, and we are humbled by the support from fans across the globe.”

Critically praised for its exploration of themes like justice, power, and corruption, Vettaiyan has resonated with audiences of all ages. Its visually stunning cinematography and epic action sequences have further solidified its appeal.