Video: Jr NTR Sparks Excitement with Filming of ‘Devara: Part 1’ in Goa

Actor Jr NTR has fans buzzing after a short video emerged online showing him filming for his upcoming movie ‘Devara: Part 1’ in Goa, India. The glimpse of the actor in action has sent excitement levels soaring for the highly-anticipated movie.

The leaked video shows Jr NTR, who plays the lead role in ‘Devara,’ walking on a beach in Goa, dressed casually in a checkered shirt and carrying a towel. While the clip doesn't reveal any details about the movie's plot, it's enough to fuel fan theories and anticipation.



Adding to the excitement, the film's official Twitter account shared photos of Jr NTR filming in Goa, with the caption ‘Making waves in Goa!’ showing the star gazing out in the distance. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their eagerness to see Jr NTR in his ‘Devara’ character, with many leaving comments like ‘Awesome’ and ‘Mass.’

‘Devara: Part 1’ is part of a two-part series that began filming in 2023. The production has moved between Hyderabad and Goa, with the beautiful Goa beaches serving as a scenic backdrop for some of the scenes. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, who will be playing the character Bhaira, and Janhvi Kapoor, who will portray Thangam.

Helmed by director Koratala Siva, ‘Devara: Part 1’ boasts music composed by the talented Anirudha Ravichander. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the movie is slated for a grand release during the Dussehra festival on October 10th, 2024, promising to be a big-screen spectacle for fans.