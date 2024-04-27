Diljit Dosanjh stresses relatability over star power in achieving success

Renowned actor and musician Diljit Dosanjh emphasized the significance of relatability in determining the success of films and songs. Despite his string of blockbusters like "Chamkila" and chart-topping hits, Dosanjh attributed success to divine grace rather than individual prowess.

Dosanjh dismissed the notion of a "golden period," asserting that success cannot be guaranteed solely based on an individual's presence. He maintained that neither actors nor directors can claim credit for a hit, attributing success to divine intervention.

The artist's approach resonates with his audience-centered mindset, as he views himself as part of the audience. Dosanjh believes that if he enjoys his work, audiences will too, underscoring the importance of relatability in engaging viewers.

Dosanjh's alignment with his audience extends to his understanding of their perspectives and concerns. He emphasized his connection with audiences, rejecting any notion of disconnect between himself and his fans.

The actor-musician's remarks shed light on his humble approach to success, prioritizing relatability and audience satisfaction over star power. Dosanjh's insights offer a refreshing perspective on the dynamics of success in the entertainment industry.