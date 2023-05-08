Vijay Devarakonda’s Special Twist To ‘Mem Famous’ Movie

With Writer Padmabhushan turning into a blockbuster, Chai Bisket Films is all set to come up with some more interesting movies. ‘Mem Famous’ is one of their latest movie which is ready to hit the theatres this month itself i.e on 26th May, 2023… As the release date is nearing, they dropped the latest promo having ace actor Vijay Devarakonda and raised the expectations on this movie.



Along with the makers, even Vijay also shared the new promo and sent his love and best wishes to the whole team of Mem Famous movie… Take a look!

My love and best wishes to these boys 🤗#MemFamous on May 26 😀 https://t.co/8j2za6Yyt1 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 8, 2023

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, “My love and best wishes to these boys #MemFamous on May 26”.

Vijay announced the release date with his swag by doling out, “Varsham Padutundi Cham Cham Cham… May 26th Ki ‘Mem Famous’ Vastundi Come Come Come”.

The makers shared this video and wrote, “Mana Famous 'THE' @TheDeverakonda is on board for the #MemFamousVibe #MemFamous in cinemas on MAY 26th 2023 Get ready to vibe with youth”.

Mem Famous is directed by debut filmmaker Sumanth Prabhas who is also playing the lead role in this movie. It also has Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, and Siri Raasi in the prominent roles. This movie is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan under the Chai Bisket Films banner.

Earlier the movie was scheduled to release on 2nd June but now it is preponed to 26th May, 2023…