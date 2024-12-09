Vijay Deverakondaunveils Rashmika’s ‘The Girlfriend’ teaser

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna and talented actor Deekshith Shetty are set to dazzle audiences in their upcoming film, The Girlfriend. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, this heartfelt love story is being jointly produced by Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, with renowned producer Allu Aravind presenting the film. Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi are the producers behind this promising venture.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda launched the teaser of The Girlfriend, showering the film with praise. Sharing his excitement, Vijay said, “Every visual in the teaser of The Girlfriend is impressive. I am eagerly waiting to watch this movie. I met Rashmika on set 8 years ago, and despite her remarkable successes, she remains humble as ever. This film brings her greater responsibility as an actress, and I’m confident she will rise to the challenge. Director Rahul has crafted a story that will resonate with every audience, and I wish the entire team all the best.”

The teaser begins with Rashmika entering a college hostel, setting the stage for a nostalgic and emotional journey. It introduces Rashmika and Deekshith Shetty’s characters, showcasing their heartfelt relationship. The college days and their poignant experiences unfold beautifully, with Vijay Deverakonda’s voiceover delivering poetic lines that strike a chord. Hesham Abdul Wahab’s evocative background score and Rashmika’s impactful dialogue at the teaser’s conclusion elevate the emotional intensity. Promising a unique and touching love story, The Girlfriend is set to hit the screens soon, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its release.







