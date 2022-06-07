'Virata Parvam' trailer presents Sai Pallavi as Naxalite rebel's lover

Award-winning actress Sai Pallavi's makeover for her 'Virata Parvam' role, which is evident from the film's trailer released on Sunday, as well as her intense acting in some scenes, has garnered the kind of attention that must have lifted the spirits of the film's makers.



'Virata Parvam', which has Rana Daggubati playing the lead character, is an intense love story set in the 1990s against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in Telangana.

Rana plays Comrade Ravanna, also known by his pen name Aranya, and Sai Pallavi essays the role of Vennela, who is smitten by the writings of the Naxalite activist. The film features a large cast, but the story appears to be focused on Sai Pallav, who, as expected, steals the show.

The film, scripted by Venu Udugula, may not be suitable for a family audience, but it appears to have all the elements that will appeal to viewers who like watching films with dark overtones.

The only thing that may work against it is that the Naxalite story has been done to death by Tollywood. It did not work in the case of 'Acharya', despite the film's makers casting the father-son duo of megastar Chiranjeevi and 'RRR' star Ram Charan. The movie is scheduled to be released on June 17.