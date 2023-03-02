Virupaksha Teaser: Sai Dharam Tej Is All Set To Chase The Mystery Behind The Suspicious Deaths Of A Village…

Sai Dharam Tej starrer Virupaksha teaser was actually scheduled to release yesterday but due to the sudden demise of Ravuri Pandu who was a mega fan, it is postponed. Off late, the makers launched the teaser and also celebrated the birthday of the captain of the ship Karthik Dandu. The teaser is all amazing and is filled with suspense elements. It definitely upped the excitement level of Tej fans on the movie.



Along with the makers, even Tej also shared the teaser of Virupaksha on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "This time, The Fight is against the unknown #VirupakshaTeaser OUT NOW - https://youtu.be/nAS7_qdpiOU @iamsamyuktha_ #CourageOverFear #Virupaksha #VirupakshaOnApril21st".

The teaser starts off with a fire background and the village people discussing about some unknown and superstitious problem. Even a few mysterious deaths also intensify the fear. When they try to chase and solve the problem they only think of the 'Virupaksha' book. Then enters Sai Dharam Tej who tries to fight with the problem which cannot be seen or sensed. So, he needs to fight with an unknown force and also looked awesome in the fight sequences and the exciting investigating part!

Sai Dharam Tej also wished his director Karthik Dandu on his birthday and dropped a special post on his Twitter page…

Wishing my director @karthikdandu86 a very happy birthday. Wish you a blockbuster year ahead 🤗 pic.twitter.com/wrYOQ0uq59 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 2, 2023

The makers also wish director with this special post… They shared a pic of Karthik and wrote, "Wishing the Creator & Vision behind the Mystical World of #Virupaksha @karthikdandu86 a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the Love, success & good health. #HBDKarthikDandu".

Wishing the Creator & Vision behind the Mystical World of #Virupaksha @karthikdandu86 a very Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the Love, success & good health.#HBDKarthikDandu pic.twitter.com/pjgdXKb56D — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) March 2, 2023

Going with the earlier released promo, it looks like a complete mystery thriller that deals with the concept of superstitious belief. It starts off with Junior NTR's voiceover, "Agnanam Bhayaniki Moolam, Bhayam Moodanammakaniki Kaaranam… Assalu Nijanni Chupinche Maro Nethram". It is just powerful and the promo showcases a few village people running towards something while Sai Dharam Tej tries to stop them by standing in the opposite direction!

The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is being directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!

Next in the line is SDT 16 and it will be directed by Jayanth and produced by BVSN Prasad itself under the SVCC banner. The announcement regarding this movie is made a couple of days ago.

Well, Tej also announced his new movie 'Satya' with Colours Swati a few days ago… Another interesting point of this movie is, it is being directed by senior actor Naresh's son and Vijaya Nirmala's grandson Naveen Vijay Krishna. It is being bankrolled by Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner.