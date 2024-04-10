Will Mamitha Baiju or Bhagyashree Borse Star Opposite Vijay Deverakonda in 'VD 12'?

Disappointment hangs heavy over Vijay Deverakonda's fans after his latest film, The Family Star, failed to impress at the box office. Now, all eyes are on his upcoming project, VD 12, directed by the well-regarded Gautham Tinnanuri, in hopes of a much-needed comeback.

Social media is abuzz with speculation about the leading lady. The makers are reportedly considering Mamitha Baiju, the breakout star of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Premalu.’ Mamitha's rising popularity in Telugu cinema, fuelled by the success of ‘Premalu,’ makes her a strong contender. The film's team is likely hoping her presence will boost VD 12's appeal. Mamitha herself has expressed interest in expanding her career into Telugu films, making this a potentially perfect match.

Bhagyashree Borse is another actress said to be in the running for the role. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be cast alongside Vijay Deverakonda. However, reports suggest that a majority within the production team favours Mamitha.

Originally, the role was offered to Sreeleela, but she exited the project for undisclosed reasons.

With VD 12, director Gautham Tinnanuri steps into the driver's seat. He's known for delivering successful films like Malli Raava and the critically acclaimed Jersey (both Telugu and Hindi versions). This track record gives VD 12 a promising start.

For Vijay Deverakonda, the stakes are high. The underwhelming performances of his previous films, Liger and Khushi, have created a sense of urgency for a box office win. VD 12, with its intriguing spy thriller genre and the potential of a fresh pairing with Mamitha Baiju, offers a glimmer of hope. The film's success could be the turning point Vijay's fans are desperately waiting for.