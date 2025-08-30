Touted as sensitive cinema, ‘Bilichukki Hallihakki’ to release on October 24

Amids tthe wave of commercial entertainers, a section of the Kannada audience continues to seek films that offer something different. One such project is Bilichukki Hallihakki, directed, produced, and headlined by Mahira fame Mahesh Gowda. The film, which had already caught attention through its posters and early promotions, has now officially announced its release date: October 24, across Karnataka.

According to the makers, the film explores a subject rarely touched upon in Indian cinema — vitiligo (locally known as tonnu), a skin condition that affects many people in society.

While medically it is seen as a skin disorder, socially it carries layers of stigma and strange beliefs.

Bilichukki Hallihakki delves into the psychological struggles of those living with the condition, presenting a story that promises depth and sensitivity.

Mahesh Gowda, who earlier directed the acclaimed film Mahira, has taken on multiple responsibilities for this project under the Honnudi Productions banner.

Interestingly, Gowda himself, who has vitiligo in real life, plays the lead role, adding authenticity and personal resonance to the narrative.

The film features theatre talent Kajal Kundar in the role of Kavitha, while award-winning actors such as Veena Sundar, Jahangir, and Ravi Bhatt appear in significant supporting roles.

The makers assure that despite its unique subject, the film has been crafted in a commercial format with engaging elements of entertainment.

With its intriguing theme and strong ensemble, Bilichukki Hallihakki is shaping up as a film that blends social relevance with cinematic appeal.

More updates on the film are expected to follow as the release date approaches.