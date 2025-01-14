Tovino Thomas' Identity Becomes Mollywood's First Hit of 2025

Malayalam cinema has kicked off 2025 with a bang, thanks to the blockbuster success of Identity, a gripping thriller starring Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, and Vinay Rai. Released on January 2, the film has become Mollywood’s first big hit of the year, garnering rave reviews and exceptional box office collections.

Following a stellar year in 2024, where Malayalam films like Manjummel Boys, ARM, Aavesham, Kishkinda Kandam, Vaazha, Aadu Jeevitham, and many more set new benchmarks, Identity is carrying forward the momentum, proving that Mollywood is here to stay in the spotlight.

In just four days, Identity amassed a worldwide gross of ₹23.20 crore, achieving hit status in its Tamil version as well. By the end of its second week, the film crossed ₹40.23 crore, with packed theatres hinting at its entry into the ₹50 crore club soon.

Trade analysts predict that the upcoming Telugu and Hindi versions of the film will further boost its collections, underscoring its universal appeal. With its suspenseful storytelling and stellar performances, Identity is cementing its place as a crowd-puller, hinting at a busy year for theatres.

Written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, Identity showcases Tovino Thomas in a commanding role, supported by the seasoned talents of Trisha Krishnan and Vinay Rai. The film is produced by Raju Malliath and Dr. CJ Roy under the banner of Ragam Movies, with Gokulam Movies and Dream Big Films managing its distribution.

The early success of Identity signals a promising year ahead for Malayalam cinema, building on the wave of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films that have been breaking boundaries and enthralling audiences nationwide.