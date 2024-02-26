  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela's Rs 3 Crore Birthday Cake Raises Eyebrows: Yo Yo Honey Singh's Lavish Gesture

Urvashi Rautelas Rs 3 Crore Birthday Cake Raises Eyebrows: Yo Yo Honey Singhs Lavish Gesture
x
Highlights

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's extravagant Rs 3 crore birthday cake, gifted by co-star Yo Yo Honey Singh, sparks curiosity and raises eyebrows. Singh's lavish gesture for the actress garners attention online


Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela celebrated her birthday recently with co-star Yo Yo Honey Singh, and it was her extravagant Rs 3 crore birthday cake that stole the spotlight. The actress, known for her glamour and lavish lifestyle, received a 24-carat gold cake from Singh, sparking a buzz on the internet.





Initially, fans thought the cake was simply adorned with gold dust, but Singh's claim of spending Rs 3 crore on it raised eyebrows. In a statement, Singh expressed his desire to make the occasion memorable and special for Rautela, acknowledging her talent and hard work.

As news of the expensive cake spread, netizens flooded the comments section with questions and reactions. Some wondered if the cake was meant to be eaten or preserved, while others questioned the logic behind such extravagant spending on a birthday cake.

Despite the mixed reactions, it's clear that Singh wanted to make Rautela's birthday unforgettable, and the duo is gearing up for the sequel to their popular music video 'Lovedose'.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X