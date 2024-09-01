Live
‘Utsavam’ to hit screens on Sep 13; trailer released
The highly anticipated Telugu drama Utsavam, directed and written by Arjun Sai, is set to release on September 13. Produced by Suresh Patil under Hornbill Pictures, the film stars Dilip Prakash and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles. The film's trailer, has generated significant buzz and heightened excitement among audiences.
Utsavam explores the revival of theatre plays through its central character, Krishna, portrayed by Dilip Prakash. Krishna is dedicated to resurrecting the art of theatre, driven by his deep respect for his father, Abhimanyu Narayan (played by Prakash Raj), and his love for Rama (Regina Cassandra), who shares his passion for the stage. The film weaves a narrative of emotional struggle and commitment, portraying Krishna as a beacon of hope for the future of theatre and stage artists.
Director Arjun Sai is praised for his choice of a thought-provoking and heartfelt concept, blending emotion, love, and entertainment. The film features a strong supporting cast, including Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Ali, Prema, and others. Cinematography by Rasool Ellore and a musical score by Anup Rubens enhance the film's narrative.