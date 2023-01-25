VHP Protesters Burn Posters of Shah Rukh Khan's Film Pathaan in Bengaluru Amidst Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan, who had been away from the silver screen for four years, has returned with the highly-anticipated action drama film Pathaan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike, with many praising the high-octane action sequences and the performances of the cast. However, the film has also faced protests from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Bengaluru. In a video that has surfaced online, a group of VHP workers can be seen protesting against the film, holding posters of the film and later burning them.

Despite the protests, exhibitors have reported a surge in the number of shows for Pathaan, with an additional 300 shows being added after the first show itself. The film is currently being screened on 8,000 screens worldwide, with 5,500 screens in India and 2,500 screens overseas. This is the highest screen count ever for a Hindi film.



#WATCH | Karnataka: VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) supporters protest against the release of Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' in Bangalore, burn posters pic.twitter.com/K5L2xB4xBl — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

The film, which stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in addition to Shah Rukh Khan, has also received positive feedback for Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger, with many praising it as one of the best special appearances in a film.



Just a day before the release of Pathaan, Katrina Kaif had urged audiences not to reveal any spoilers about the film. She wrote on social media, "My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don't reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now. Zoya." Both Pathaan and Tiger 3, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe.

