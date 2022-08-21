Vijay Devarakonda's 'Liger' Movie Completes The Censor Formalities And Its Run Time Is Revealed…

After Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 movie turned into the biggest blockbuster of his career, all eyes are on Vijay Devarakonda's Liger movie. As Karthikeya 2 movie bagged good reviews and record-breaking collections in Bollywood too, now Tollywood movie buffs are also expecting Liger to create magic on the big screens. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens in a couple of days, the makers dropped the censor certificate and also unveiled its run time.



Taran Adarsh dropped the details of the censor on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#Xclusiv... 'LIGER' RUN TIME... #LigerSaalaCrossbreed certified 'UA' by #CBFC on 17 Aug 2022. Duration: 140.20 min:sec [2 hours, 20 min, 20 sec]. #India #Liger. Theatrical release date: #Hindi version [Thu] 25 Aug 2022, *night shows only*. Regular shows from [Fri] 26 Aug 2022.

#Liger: The #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam versions will have *regular shows* from [Thu] 25 Aug 2022, *early morning onwards."

Through this tweet, it is revealed that in Hindi, the movie will have only night show on 25th August and from 26th onwards the regular shows will continue!

This is the special promo dropped by co-producer Charmme Kaur ahead of the release… Ananya is seen along with Vijay and is excited for the movie's release!

Well, as the boycott trend for Liger is seen spreading on social media, the lead actor Vijay dropped a tweet and stated that he will never mind it when it is correct…

Manam Correct unnapudu Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu. Kotladudham 🔥#Liger — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 20, 2022

The tweet reads, "Manam Correct unnapudu

Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu

Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu.

Kotladudham

#Liger".

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Character Introduction:

Ramya Krishnan: Liger's mother

Vijay Devarakonda: Liger (Boxer)

Ronit Roy: Liger Coach

Ananya Pandey: Liger's girlfriend

Vishu Reddy: Boxer (Antagonist)

The recently released trailer showcased how a street fighter Vijay turns into an ace boxer under the training of Ronit Roy… His attitude and zeal to win made him look awesome. Coming to Liger's mother Ramya Krishnan, she also rocked the trailer with her mass attitude and is seen supporting her son to the core.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Liger will be out on 25th August, 2022!