‘Vikramarkudu 2’ on cards; Rajamouli not going to direct the sequel

Gearing up for the grand release of Gopichand starrer "Bhimaa" on March 8, 2024, producer KK Radhamohan has disclosed plans for a sequel to the blockbuster "Vikramarkudu." While the concept for "Vikramarkudu 2" is ready, Radhamohan emphasizes the necessity of Ravi Teja's approval to move forward with the project.





In a recent interview during the promotions of "Bhimaa," Radhamohan revealed, "The subject of 'Vikramarkudu 2' is ready, and it is made solely for me. We even registered the title 'Vikramarkudu 2' a few years back. But the problem is with the artists. Because Ravi Teja didn’t show much interest in the project initially."





Radhamohan expressed the challenge of convincing Ravi Teja and highlighted that the sequel is contingent on the actor's willingness to be a part of the project. The producer mentioned that they had envisioned Sampath to direct the sequel, and the concept was developed in collaboration with Vijayendra Prasad.









However, Radhamohan made it clear, "Vikramarkudu 2" will only happen if Ravi Teja gives his nod. The right combination, including the actor's involvement, is crucial for the sequel to materialize. The producer remains optimistic about the project but acknowledges the uncertainties surrounding it.

