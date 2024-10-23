Vikrant Massey to Star in International Thriller Based on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Life

Vikrant Massey is reportedly in advanced talks to star in an international thriller inspired by the life of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. This upcoming project has generated buzz after the production house confirmed that Vikrant is the top choice for the main role.

A source close to the project shared, “Vikrant Massey is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The makers believe he is perfect for the lead role. Vikrant was excited when offered the part and is grateful for the opportunity. Talks between him and the makers are progressing.”

The film will focus on the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a renowned spiritual leader known for promoting peace and non-violence. The storyline highlights his pivotal role in ending the 52-year Colombian civil war using ancient Indian wisdom. This film will showcase his efforts to bring peace through non-violent means.

According to the source, the film will be produced in both English and Spanish, targeting a global audience. The movie will be dubbed in several international and Indian languages. The supporting cast and crew will include acclaimed professionals from Los Angeles, USA, and Colombia. The production house also revealed that renowned filmmakers would present this film in various countries.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain. It is written by Montoo Bassi, an accomplished advertising director and writer. Bassi spent nearly four years researching for this project. Vikrant Massey even met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar recently, which added to the anticipation surrounding the film.

This project aims to spread a message of peace and non-violence, reflecting the philosophy of "One World One Family."