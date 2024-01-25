Vishal’s ‘Rathnam’ locks release date

Actor Vishal is set to grace the big screen in “Rathnam,” a film directed by the renowned mass movie specialist, Hari. The leading lady for this venture is Priya Bhavani Shankar, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

In an official announcement, the makers have unveiled that “Rathnam” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 26, 2024. This action-packed extravaganza will be presented in both Tamil and Telugu languages, promising a wide reach among audiences. The announcement was accompanied by the release of a visually striking poster, heightening the buzz around the project.

Apart from Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar, “Rathnam” boasts an ensemble cast featuring acclaimed actors such as Samuthirakani, Yogibabu, Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others, in pivotal roles. The film is shaping up to be a mass action drama, with each actor expected to contribute to the overall intensity of the narrative.

The production of “Rathnam” is backed by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Zee Studios, with collaboration from Stonebench Films and Zee Studios. Adding another layer of excitement to the project is the musical prowess of Devi Sri Prasad, who will be crafting the film's soundtrack.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of this Hari-directed spectacle, expecting nothing short of a gripping and entertaining cinematic experience on April 26, 2024.