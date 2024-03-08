  • Menu
Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa First Look Unveiling

Actor Vishnu Manchu thrilled fans by unveiling his first look as "Kannappa" on the auspicious day of Mahashivaratri, a fitting occasion for the much-anticipated movie's grand revelation.

Actor Vishnu Manchu thrilled fans by unveiling his first look as "Kannappa" on the auspicious day of Mahashivaratri, a fitting occasion for the much-anticipated movie's grand revelation. "Kannappa" is poised to be a cinematic spectacle, delving into the story of a courageous warrior turned devout follower of Lord Shiva, Kannappa, whose unwavering faith continues to inspire across generations.

Vishnu Manchu, renowned for his versatility and dedication, embodies this legendary character with fervor and reverence. The revealed first look perfectly encapsulates Kannappa's essence, echoing themes of bravery. Vishnu Manchu's portrayal radiates depth and intensity, promising to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

With the initial glimpse setting high expectations, anticipation for "Kannappa" has soared. Fans eagerly await further insights into this epic tale of devotion, eagerly counting down to immerse themselves in Kannappa's journey on the silver screen. Produced by Mohan Babu and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh the movie has a crazy ensemble cast featuring Mohan Lal, Prabhas, and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

