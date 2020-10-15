Watch Junior MasterChef Australia 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

2000 aspiring young cooks, 3 judges, 1 trophy and a series of cooking challenges. Starting today Junior Masterchef Australia 2020 is back with its latest season on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Under the guidance of judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen, 14 little chefs-in-the-making are all set to whip up a storm as they hit the kitchen of their dreams. It's their turn to fire up the ovens, get their pots and pans and race to the pantry to create the most inventive, incredible and delicious dishes they have ever cooked to impress the judges and special guest chefs alike.

With favourite challenges like Mystery Boxes, Immunity Challenges and Eliminations, there will also be exciting new elements in the mix, including the Immunity Gong, where two lucky cooks will win the chance to bang the gong and save themselves from elimination during the competition. They'll meet some of the best chefs and cooks in the land, with challenges set by Curtis Stone, Darren Purchese and Kirsten Tibballs, doughnut doyen Morgan Hipworth and none other than MasterChef Australia Back To Win winner Emelia Jackson.

From home-style favourite foods, a celebration of cultural cuisines and recreations of dazzling dishes, it will be hard to believe that cooks this small can cook with so much heart. Limited only by their imaginations, these pint-sized powerhouses are getting ready to show us that cooking is indeed a child's play!

Get ready for a culinary adventure with Junior Masterchef Australia 2020 starting today only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium























