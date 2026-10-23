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When Akshaye Khanna revealed he is not an 'introvert by choice'
In Short
Not just that, he is hardly ever seen making a public appearance. It is known that, when he is not shooting, Akshaye likes to spend all his time at his Alibaug house.
Mumbai: Apart from his impeccable acting skills, Akshaye Khanna is also known to be an introvert. He is not on any social media platform and does not even attend the promotional events for his own movies.
Not just that, he is hardly ever seen making a public appearance. It is known that, when he is not shooting, Akshaye likes to spend all his time at his Alibaug house.
Many years back, when 'Taal' actor appeared on the popular chat show, 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', the veteran actress and host tried to uncover the enigma that is 'Akshaye Khanna'.
When Simi pointed out that the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor tends to build walls around him, pushing people away, he argued, "I may have become slightly better at making them look a little transparent, but they are still there".
When Simi asked Akshaye if he is a soulful and vulnerable person, Akshaye confirmed, saying, "I am very sensitive to people whom I consider close to me. The slightest thing there, and I am like "Oh God", it hurts me."
The 'Hungama' actor admitted that despite being extremely cautious about not hurting other people, he sometimes ends up doing it anyway. "I regret it later, and I vow never to do it again, and sometimes you slip up. Since I am so sensitive, I am very cautious about others' sensitivity," he added. Sharing his take on the power of apologizing, Akshaye said that he has never had an issue saying 'Sorry'.
He shared, "It is such a nice thing, and it's so easy, it's so freeing." Akshaye further went on to explain that he is not an introvert by choice, and loves to get to know other people; it is just something that does not come naturally to him. "I like meeting people and getting to know people, it is just that I do not have the skills to do it, that's it. There is a big difference between not wanting to and being closed as opposed to not being able to", Akshaye told Simi.
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