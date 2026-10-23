If Congress had not existed, India would not have been able to get a democratic system: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, on Friday described Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a leader whom the entire world is looking towards, stating that foreign leaders and universities frequently invite him. He also highlighted his party's historical contribution to India's democratic system by stating that if the Congress had not existed, the country would not have been able to get a democratic system.

CM Shivakumar made the remarks while responding to media queries at Taj West End in Bengaluru about the BJP's criticism of LoP Rahul Gandhi's frequent foreign visits.

“Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition. Many foreign leaders and universities invite him. Rahul Gandhi is a leader whom the entire world is looking towards,” CM Shivakumar said.

Responding to criticism that the Congress was attempting to politically elevate Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister highlighted the party's historical contribution to India's democratic system.

“The Congress party has a great history. If the Congress had not existed, this country would not have been able to get a democratic system. Even the Prime Minister knows this. We should not forget our roots. If we forget our roots, we will not succeed,” he said.

CM Shivakumar further asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi occupies his position today because the Congress established a democratic system in the country.

“Since the Congress party gave the country a democratic system, the Prime Minister is sitting in that position today,” he added.

His remarks came days after a political controversy erupted after a viral video from an INDIA Bloc 'March for Democracy' protest in New Delhi showed LoP Rahul Gandhi navigating a dense, jostling crowd and appearing to push or nudge people—including D.K. Shivakumar—as security personnel attempted to clear a path in the pressing multitude.

The incident occurred during an Opposition protest march in New Delhi on October 12 towards the Supreme Court against the Chief Election Commissioner and concerns over electoral integrity of the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

BJP leaders—including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and party spokespersons, accused LoP Gandhi of arrogance and showing a "sense of entitlement".

CM Shivakumar denied being pushed or insulted by LoP Gandhi, dismissing the claims as BJP misinformation. He described their bond as one of "trust, affection and family" and urged the public not to misinterpret a brief 10-second clip, redirecting focus to the protest's core issues.



