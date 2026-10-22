Yash impresses with ‘Ravana Tandav’ from ‘Ramayana’

Rocking Star Yash stars as Ravana in a special musical reveal from Ramayana: Rise of a Legend unveiled on Dussehra ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

Titled Rise of Asura in Hindi, the sequence spotlights the superstar’s striking on-screen presence and stature as Ravana, the powerful and pious king, with an intense devotion and larger-than-life aura. The musical unit takes inspiration from the popular folklore of Ravana and Lord Shiva’s Tandav, and draws on the character’s mythological moorings.

The Hindi version features vocals by Vishal Dadlani, lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas, and music direction by A. R. Rahman and HiralViradia while the Telugu version features lyrics by RakenduMouli and vocals by Devi Sri Prasad. The units are titled RavanaTandava in Kannada and RavanaTandavam in Tamil and Telugu.Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, alongside DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The sequel is slated to release on Diwali 2027.- P Ravi Teja