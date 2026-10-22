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City lad files patent for data security technology
Vijayawada: In an inspiring achievement, 14-year-old Vijayawada resident Surya Abhiram Burra has filed a patent application with the Indian Patent Office for an innovative technology aimed at enhancing digital data security and ensuring controlled file extraction.
The patent application was filed on Wednesday under the title ‘Secure Archive File Format with Authenticated Blocks and Method of Bounded Extraction (COFFER)’. The proposed invention focuses on a secure archive file format incorporating authenticated blocks and a method of bounded extraction. It addresses key aspects of digital data integrity, secure storage and controlled file extraction, which are increasingly important in the digital era.
Surya Abhiram is the son of Burra Phani Chandra and Srilakshmi Sowmya. His father is a clean energy entrepreneur, an IT gold medalist and the founder and CEO of Eshaan Energy, a company operating in clean energy sector. He also serves as a member of the State Advisory Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Board of Directors of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation.
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