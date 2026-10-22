All steps taken for smooth filing of nominations: Collector

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector P Raja Babu and SP V Harshavardhan Raju said they have taken all steps to ensure smooth nominations for MPTC and ZPTC elections in the district. They said candidates submitted their papers on the first day without any trouble.

At the joint press conference held at the Collectorate in Ongole on Wednesday, the Collector said he and the SP toured different areas and watched the process. He said that he personally checked the arrangements at Darsi, Tallur and Mundlamuru. He told officials and police staff to ensure no one faces any difficulty. As per Election Commission rules, only the candidate and two others can enter the nomination room. The Collectorate has set up a call centre on toll-free number 1077 to receive complaints. He asked political parties to cooperate. He added that, as per State Election Commission orders, the final list of candidates for municipal elections will not be announced for now, in view of the incidents at Darsi.

SP Harshavardhan Raju noted he visited Kandukur and Singarayakonda to review security. Special police teams are deployed in sensitive areas. The 100-metre rule near nomination centres is being strictly enforced. Public address systems are in place, and CCTV cameras monitor the situation, he said.