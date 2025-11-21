ZEE5 sets premiere date

Directed by Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu and produced by Sanddeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy Basani, the comedy entertainer arrives on ZEE5 on December 5th.

ZEE5 is all set to premiere ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ on December 5th. Directed and written by Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu, and produced by Sanddeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy Basani, the film brings together a refreshing cast including Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, and Rohan Roy in a light-hearted, slice-of-life comedy that resonated with theatrical audiences.

‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’ follows the story of Ramesh, a small-time village photographer whose life turns upside down when his assistant misplaces a crucial memory card containing a pre-wedding video for a well-connected local politician. Terrified of the consequences, Ramesh tries to cover up the blunder with one excuse after another—unknowingly setting off a chain of hilarious, unpredictable events. The film delivers unfiltered rural humour, rooted character interactions, and emotional warmth through a deceptively simple premise.

Actor Thiruveer said, “Playing Ramesh was not just a role — it felt like stepping into the life of someone we have all met in a small town or village. His innocence, panic, and earnest attempts to fix a mistake make him both hilarious and deeply human, and that’s what drew me to the character. Every scene allowed me to explore a different shade of his personality, from fear and confusion to warmth and sincerity. I’m thrilled that the film is now coming to Telugu ZEE5 because it will open doors for many more people to experience Ramesh’s chaotic world.”

Actor Teena Sravya said, “This film has a charm that comes from its simplicity and the authenticity of its characters. Every moment on set felt honest, grounded, and filled with the kind of humour that emerges naturally from real-life situations. As performers, we were encouraged to bring our own energy and innocence into the scenes, and that made the entire experience incredibly fulfilling. I’m genuinely excited that the film is now premiering on Telugu ZEE5 because it deserves to be seen by a wider audience that appreciates clean, heartfelt entertainment. I hope viewers connect with the emotions, laugh at the chaos, and cherish the world we’ve created.”

Tune in to ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show’, streaming exclusively on ZEE5 from December 5th!