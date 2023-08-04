Live
Delhi bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing at Patna
Patna: Just minutes after taking off from Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport on Friday, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing due to technical glitches in one of the aircraft's engines.
Just minutes after flight 6E-2433 took off at 9.08 a.m., the pilots detected the technical glitches and immediately contacted ATC Patna.
The ATC further communicated to the ground staff of the airport authority and the plane landed safely three minutes later at 9.11 am.
The IndiGo flight was carrying 180 passengers and crew members. All of them are safe and sound.
After landing, maintenance engineers at the airport checked the plane.
Officials are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the glitches.
