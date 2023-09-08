G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Prepares To Host World Leaders at Pragati Maidan

Delhi is gearing up to host the G-20 Summit at Pragati Maidan, with numerous international delegates already present in the National Capital for this prestigious meeting. To facilitate the Summit, schools, colleges, banks, and various commercial establishments have been asked to temporarily close, helping ease road congestion. Educational institutions are set to reopen from Monday.



The Delhi government's Department of Education has declared September 8 as a holiday for both students and staff. Additionally, the government has directed education department personnel to be on standby in the city, in case additional staffing is required during the G20 Summit.

With over 40 world leaders anticipated to participate in the New Delhi summit, extensive preparations are underway to host these distinguished foreign dignitaries. Scheduled for September 9 and 10, the G20 Summit will unfold at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam within Pragati Maidan, a world-class conference and exhibition facility.

The Delhi administration has affirmed the completion of all G20 Summit preparations, asserting the readiness of the national capital to welcome visitors from across the globe. The world's top 20 economies are expected to send their delegations to India. Among the notable attendees are US Vice President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and others. Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend in person but will delegate representatives.

In terms of security, prominent locations like Dilli Haat, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Connaught Place, and Malcha Marg Market are likely to experience heightened security measures. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified 26 specific routes, including Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Sachivalaya Road, Purana Quila Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Suraj Kund Road, and Mahatma Gandhi Road, which will receive special attention during the event.