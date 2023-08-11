Modi wins trust of India

New Delhi: Did the no-trust vote boomerang on the Opposition? If the day’s developments are any indication, it appears so. The Opposition, which made a lot of noise on the issue of Manipur and stalled the proceedings of the Lok Sabha since day one of the monsoon session, could not bear the counter-attack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and walked out of the Lok Sabha mid-way. The no-trust motion was defeated by a voice vote.

During his two-and-half-an-hour reply to the no-confidence motion, Modi was searing and unsparing of the Opposition. He bombarded brand the Opposition bloc INDIA and called them as “loot ki dukan”. He said the main problem of the Opposition was “Garib ka beta yahan kaise baitha hai.” He said the fight for the 2024 elections would be between “Namdar and Kamdar.” It is going to be a fight between Ghamandia vs gareeb ka beta.”

Modi said Parliament was meant for serious discussions and every minute should have been used for the welfare of the country but the Opposition did not do that. They have always been using it for sloganeering. The government had brought in important bills like data protection bill, bill for fishermen welfare, etc, which were related to the future of the people. But they betrayed the people who had sent them for the purpose of discussion and to make proper laws. He said the Opposition was not bothered about youth and their future. They are only worried about their political existence.

Taking jibes at the Congress, Modi said the Leader of Opposition could not initiate the debate. He was not given a chance to speak. The Congress, Modi said, knows how to make “Gobar of Gud.” Modi said the Congress and their friends never had faith in India’s ability and strength. They have no faith in the armed forces. They believe anyone who criticises India that is their “magnetic power” and they publicise it. “They enjoy demeaning India,” Modi added.

Congress and team INDIA is a group of egoistic people where everyone wants to become PM and they cannot see the ground reality, he said. The Congress, which leads INDIA, he said, never had original ideas.

They always borrow ideas. In his sharpest ever criticism, Modi said the Congress cannot be an Indian party as it was formed by a foreigner in 1930. They had even stolen the name of Gandhi, he said. The Congress has no love for the country or its leaders. During their regime they could not even display the portraits of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Babu Jagjivan Ram and Ambedkar. The Congress, he said, will support only ‘Darbar Vadi’ and the best example was backstabbing of Charan Singh and Chandrasekhar when they refused to be Darbarvadis. The Congress will never change, he said.



Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “I know his mental state. Even in his dreams Modi haunts him.” He said the Congress did come out with “Dil Ki Baat” and proved that only Parivarvad matters for them.

He said NDA in its third term will continue with the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ and will catapult India into a developed nation and see that it will be at number 3 position.