PM Modi to visit Abu Dhabi on July 15
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15 after concluding a two-day visit to Paris.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi.
"The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and the prime minister's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture," it said.
