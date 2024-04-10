Current Congress manifesto a pale shadow of 2019

The former Congress chief claims that the grand old party and its septuagenarian leaders had come up with a manifesto that reflects the people’s aspirations which he understood during his Nyay Yatra across the country. But if one analysis the main promises of the Congress party it does not appear so. It seems to be more of a creation of some of the so called intellectuals of the party whose focus was more on undoing what the present government had done. It somehow does not give a feeling of being a progressive manifesto.

If we compare the 2024 manifesto with 2019 there are many elements that are missing. They include farm loan waiver, review of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), and the establishment of new ministries which were promised in 2019.

It talks of amending Tenth Schedule of the Constitution to make disqualification automatic in case an MLA or MP leaves original party on which he was elected. Good move but is the party really serious about it is the big question.

If they have such good intention and want to put a check to the concept of Aya Ram Gaya Ram they should not encourage legislators

switching loyalties to Congress in states like Telangana or Karnataka where they are in power. They should not have done it in Rajasthan when in power. Do they not that charity begins at home. Do they have to wait till Tenth Schedule is amended? Is it not hypocrisy?

In 2019 it said, “The NEET examination is discriminatory against students from certain states. In addition, it interferes with the state government’s right to admit students domiciled in the state to medical colleges in that state and said they will dispense with the NEET examination. But the 2024 manifesto says the party has given an option to states.

The Congress said it will repair relations with the Maldives. Fine, but what about developing Lakshadweep which has tremendous potential to become a revenue earning and employment generating sector if it is developed into an international tourist spot.

In January, Lakshadweep and its natural beauty caught the attention of the people. Though it has only one Lok Sabha seat, it has the potential to earn lot of foreign exchange as well. But the party did not feel to incorporate even a word about developing it on par or creating better facilities than Maldives. Is that their concept of repairing relations with Maladives. Well, Rahul Gandhi needs to answer.The question here is not if it has just one seat or 100 seats. What one needs to recognise is its potential to earn revenue for the country and the need to develop necessary infrastructure. Lakshadweep which is a tropical paradise has many tourist attractions, including islands, beaches, and other attractions. Lakshadweep, which doesn’t often make it to primetime news, jumped to an all-time high. The natural beauty of Lakshadweep carries immense possibilities for development of the tourism sector.

The Tata Group has announced plans to open two “world-class” resorts on two Lakshadweep islands by 2026. The only airline that currently flies to Lakshadweep has started additional flights.

But these islands lack basic infrastructure facilities. Women there have been protesting that they do not have even a scientific system to throw sanitary napkins and destroy them. There are no gynecologists in the hospitals even though there are vacancies and there are no proper hospital facilities.

If infrastructure develops fishing, coconut, coir and coir products can grow as major industries. One wonders why Congress does not speak about such activities to make the country economically stronger rather than think of repealing what the present government is doing.

They can do it if some laws are bad or not required but it need not be mentioned in its manifesto.

The aspiration of people is to have a vibrant economy, eradication of poverty and unemployment, protection of environment and ecology and aggressive promotion of organic agriculture and industries. But the Congress party’s 2024 manifesto signals a departure from the promotion of organic farming, which had been highlighted in 2019.