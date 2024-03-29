Harnessing opportunities of AI to improve govt services

The importance of AI in governance is fast growing and many of the developed countries are successfully using it for improving governance. United States stands to benefit significantly from harnessing the opportunities of AI to improve government services. It leverages AI to provide wide range of services in various sectors like health, transportation, environment, internal security, local governance etc.

India too is now fast catching up in the use of AI even in key sectors like Air Force. The observation made by AIR Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari that new technologies like AI and quantum communication are making existing weapons and inventories redundant is interesting. To be able to fight effectively in such an environment, there is a need to re-imagine, realign and reform conventional war fighting ways and means. He said, future conflicts will be characterised by a blend of simultaneous application of kinetic and non kinetic forces, high levels of battle space transparency, multi domain operations, high degree of precision, enhanced lethality, a compressed sensor to shooter cycle.

This indicates how India too can harness the opportunities of AI in many other fields including local governance. AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of local government operations, revolutionising the way cities are managed and services are delivered in many countries though we still believe in lot of paper work people running around offices and greasing palms to get work done.

It is time Modi 3.0 government focuses more on streamlining processes to improve decision-making, AI offers numerous benefits to local governments. By leveraging AI technologies, governments can automate administrative tasks, such as data collection and analysis, thus freeing up valuable time and resources.

Government employees can be trained to focus on more complex and strategic issues, leading to increased efficiency and productivity in local government operations. Furthermore, AI implementation in local government can enhance the quality and effectiveness of city services. For instance, AI-powered chat bots can provide citizens with round-the-clock assistance and information, reducing the need for human intervention and improving customer service in the process.

When people talk about “local government,” many of them complain too often about slow, ponderous, inaccessible and frustrating bureaucracies that are difficult to work with. That impression is only growing by the day. For example if there is any complaint of encroachment, the authorities will not respond unless there is pressure on them. Even then they will seek all kinds of documents which should normally be available with them in digital format and make every work time consuming and pocket filling.

Providing citizens with easier access to municipal and state services may initially be cost intensive yet the improvement in “living experience” can be dramatic. Smarter city and state government services mean improved responsiveness and higher service levels, leading to a better quality of life and reduced impacts on the environment. That is not happening though the NDA government has declared many smart cities. They are still anything but smart. Yes the officials of local government have become smarter in making more money.

By strategically leveraging AI technologies, citizen services can be redefined ensuring they are not only accessible but also seamlessly aligned with the ever-evolving needs of the community. The integration of AI into municipal services can enhance service delivery for positive change in municipal administration.