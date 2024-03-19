High time for eco-conscious electoral politics

Year after year, the world is increasingly faced with extreme weather events such as floods and wildfires. Enormous destruction of life and property is taking place round the year. However, it is disconcerting to note that the world over, societies i.e., people are largely ignorant of the growing and pressing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cut down on plastic use, bring down pollution rates, and adapt to green or sustainable conditions. Governments instead of driving a sense of urgency into the populace are being complacent, with the corrupt and, thus, indifferent politicians bickering on issues of polarisation.

That climate change is also a major cause of rising hunger around the world is yet to be realised by the people at large. It is becoming a humanitarian emergency. Just think of our own country. In the 2023 Global Hunger Index, India ranks 111th out of the 125 countries with succinct data to calculate 2023 GHI scores. With a score of 28.7, India has a level of hunger that is serious. India’s child wasting rate, at 18.7 percent, is the highest of any country in the report, and its child stunting rate, at 35.5 per cent, is the 15th highest in the Global Hunger Index report.

Coming back to the crux of the issue, it is being predicted by weather men and climatologists there is a 22% chance that 2024 will be the hottest year on record, and a 99% chance that it will be in the top five. Already, the December 2023–February 2024 period was the warmest such period on record, at 1.36°C (2.45°F) above the 20th-century average. We also know rise in temperatures wreaks havoc on ice caps, causes sea levels to rise, and intensifies disasters such as wildfires, damage ecosystem and cause droughts. Urgent action is needed more than ever to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions lest there would be devastating crises all around the world, which would lead to conflicts, even wars, for resources like water.

India’s 2024 general elections in seven phases with ample time for canvassing raise hopes of environmental issues figuring prominently in political debates and manifestos. Though nature’s fury is felt in many ways, Indians fail to relate it to the climate change. As such, it is imperative for intelligentsia, the educated and civil societies to drive debates and raise concerns, and righteous anger of the electorate to wake up politicos and address the dire issues of environment protection. So far, there has been a huge political disconnect on this issue, between the masses and the netas, and, hence, the need for mass movements for government impetus as well as thrust to enviro issues.

In this respect, it is heartening to note that Pune residents have announced to sit on ‘climate fast’ in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on fast for ecological preservation efforts in Ladakh. It is time for India, which houses the largest population in the world, to become torch-bearer to the world, threatened as it is by rising extreme weather events such as cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and droughts. It does not need great intelligence to link all causes of unemployment, education, healthcare, economic growth to climate change. Natural disasters like drought often impel parents to marry off their minor daughters. It is ardently wished that Indians sit and up take notice of changing climate and seek resolutions and answers from netas and governments alike. What better time for it than the run-up to elections, when netas come knocking at our doors.