Is Karnataka proving more than a handful to BJP?

As soon as the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced in mid-March, one aspect of the entire exercise stood out rather clearly. With polling about to commence for the new government in 15 days, one found that a state like Tamil Nadu, which had 39 seats, is going to conduct the exercise in one single day. Ditto for the other three states – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

Interestingly, Karnataka will go to polls in two phases – April 26 and May 7. The 28-seat State is a very strategic one for all concerned – the ruling Congress party which seems assured of a more impressive performance than last time and the Modi-backed BJP which wants to ensure it doesn’t slip up once again after the disastrous Assembly polls last year. So, both the competitors have an equal chance of course correction if one phase doesn’t look promising to make it work in the other.

As the last date of filing nominations came to an end on Thursday, one finds that all the three main parties – Congress, BJP and JD(S) have relied on the theme of ‘family first’. 15 seats out of the total 28 are being contested by family members of existing leaders all over the State.

With B S Yediyurappa and his two sons taking over the State unit, it seems like old times for his fans and loyalists, who are confident of a repeat run like last time when the party won 25+ seats. Except that, it’s not as if one particular set of party stalwarts, who worked very hard to make the party taste power in Bengaluru can work all by themselves for the local set-up and ensure its happy days once again for the saffron party.

K S Eshwarappa, who was hoping for a seat for his son, saw his plans come to naught as the Delhi bosses felt Yediyurappa’s son was more deserving. Despite the former going over to Delhi to canvass his case, with Amit Shah, who was in Karnataka two days ago, refusing to meet him, it’s curtains for Eshwarappa’s political life in BJP. Already, he has decided to throw his hat into the ring as an Independent candidate.

Already, both the opponents – Congress and BJP – have grappled with dissidence through and through over the last 18 months, as leaders moved in seamlessly from one party to the other with varying levels of success. Rather belatedly, with the non-Yediyurappa factions rallying their might to do their best for the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi bigwigs decided to bring him back and also entertain all his requests, including the inevitable choice of candidates for the ensuing elections.

While Sadanand Gowda saw his chances plundered from Bengaluru North, Sumalatha was asked to step aside for the JD (S) supremo, H D Kumaraswamy who has made the right noises to keep her mollified. Luckily, both these leaders have decided to hold fire at present and let events overtake them. This is unlike Eshwarappa, considered one of the founding pillars of the state BJP.

The national media, especially the Hindi one, has already given 399 seats to the saffronites with Karnataka contributing 25-or so seats, like the 2019 polls. The twists and turns that one is seeing makes one feel like, “picture abhibaaki hai…”