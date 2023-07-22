Manipur Mayhem: Continuing Biren more shameful

The latest outrage over Manipur is somewhat muted. As has been pointed out earlier too in our editorials, not just Manipur but also the entire North East region always gets a shoddy treatment in the hands of our government. The ‘naked lust’ on display in the streets of Manipur during the height of ethnic clashes is monstrous to say the least. This is only one of the incidents that has come to the fore here.

Here as well as elsewhere, attacks on women during riots are common. What is uncommon is the studied silence of the rulers and authorities that be. More heinous than the rape and parade of two non-Meitie women, is the cover-up operation of the Manipur government headed by a Meitie Chief Minister, Nongthombam Biren Singh. This Nero of the modern world (apologies to the dead and gone Nero for dropping his name here as recorded history had not done justice to him), has been merrily presiding over his burning kingdom with the blessings of the ‘Powers’ that be.

Such ghastly incidents happened during colonial rule and much earlier during the times of invaders and medieval rulers.

Women are always the targets during turmoil. Wars have ravaged more women than men in this world. If young men are the first casualty of wars, women do not lag behind in getting brutalised. A sword takes away the life of men quicker and easier than their lust. More horror and shame have always been reserved for them in the not so ‘civilised world’ then. But, today in this era of ‘five trillion economy’ and ‘Vishwaguru’ which teaches ‘Yoga’ to the world? Our honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had spelt out the essence of Yoga as: “What unites us, is Yoga. It creates a healthy and powerful society where the collective energy is much more. India’s culture and social structure, its spirituality and ideals, and its philosophy and vision have always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace. Through Yoga, we decide the journey from Karma to Karma Yoga”.

We don’t know whether the exalted Manipur Chief Minister has read it. But, if the vision of the Prime Minister is as stated, the Chief Minister should have created an atmosphere conducive to the spread of the feeling of brotherhood among the warring tribes. He has simply adopted an “if I could, I would, but I can’t so I don’t’ attitude and allowed the mayhem.” We should perhaps thank him for taking us through a time capsule back to the medieval period.

The Prime Minister and the Home Minister should ponder over their forbearance over these incidents. It is not enough to just declare that ‘action will be taken. This is national shame’. The incident alone is not a national shame. What is more of a shame is the continuance of this man in power. It is said that Judas Iscariot was one of the Twelve Apostles. He is notorious for betraying Jesus by disclosing Jesus’ whereabouts for 30 pieces of silver.

Biren Singh is betraying the State and also the nation. It is also the betrayal of the people’s trust in elected governments. The pee-gate incident was a betrayal of the people. The lynchings, the bulldozings, the horsetrading of politicians and the religious polarisation are all betrayal of our nation. Political parties are not elected for inflicting such ‘shame’ on us. If ‘karma yogis’ remain silent, then people become ‘kriya yogis’ and do their duty, Mr Prime Minister!