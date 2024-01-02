Nation must dream and dare to be a FIT INDIA

During the 108th edition of the much-awaited ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ which is also the last of the last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly called for a FIT INDIA MOVEMENT. Staying fit, both physically and mentally, as the PM wishes, is all the more significant for the nation as a whole, as it got on high hopes and leapt into 2024, amid waves of turbulences. When the PM says India is brimming with the spirit of self-reliance and self-confidence, one cannot but agree with him, looking back at stellar achievements the nation made in the year just gone by.

Going forward, India is set to witness the mother of all poll battles. What disheartens discerning voters is that party after party – including BJP – is finding it ease to resort to freebies, a ‘revdi’ culture, ignoring that it would deny governments funds to leverage physical and human capital as well. This is a big downer for the nation. It is ardently wished that netas pause and skirt cash dole outs, by drawing visionary ways to clinch victory. Governments would need funds to create livelihoods and raise standards of living. Human capital or skills is one issue that has not gained the prominence it deserves. Skilling youth in all fields, including sports, on a par with the best in the world is never more urgent than now.

A brand new year is upon us, and there should not be any poverty in hopes and aspirations at least. Talking of poverty, some strides were seen in reducing it; NITI Aayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) 2023 said around 135 million Indians or one-10th of population were freed from poverty clutches between 2016 and 2021. The UN, too, acknowledged that India lifted 415 millions out of poverty over a span of 15 years. This is a spin-off of efforts made by Centre and States to make India the world’s fastest-growing nation.

Yet, sadly, according to NITI Aayog, 25% of population are poor. Every fourth person is in poverty. In the Global MPI 2021 ranking, India was placed at 66 out of 109 countries. Poverty brings on hunger, malnutrition, illnesses and mental health issues, too. WHO estimates that the burden of mental health alone caused India an economic loss to the tune of $1.03 trillion between 2012 and 2030. On the physical front, flora and fauna and ecology issues worsened last year, with senseless depredation of resources in the name of development. We have to at once heed the call of winds and listen to mountains. Sustainable development, as in generation of green energy as well as its use in EVs and homes, is the way forward. As for water, the ‘Composite Water Management Index,’ a report published by NITI Aayog, warned way back in June 2018 that nearly 70% of water in the country was being contaminated. As a result, India is pushed to 120th place amongst 122 countries in the Water Quality Index.

On the economy front, wars, conflicts, sagging global demand threaten to hurt India’s exports in 2024. Domestically, if food inflation spirals, it will dash hopes of 7 per cent growth this fiscal. Add to it, rural consumer demand is slackening. To rev it up, jobs for rural youth and support to farm sector is a must. Thus, meeting immediate economic needs with structural reforms for long-term growth, while bracing for uncertainties such as geopolitical shocks and extreme weathers, will certainly pave the road for a Fit India. The road is dotted with pitfalls and potholes. Yet, dream on we must, and move ahead together.