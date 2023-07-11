Telugus burdened by caste baggage abroad, too

The mercurial Telugus have done it again. They have been known for their temperament and fierce individualism since ages. Many jokes abound about them. But, this is perhaps the most embarrassing development. Reports suggest that the 23rd Biennial TANA (Telugu Association of North America) Conference between July 7 and 9 in Philadelphia ended up in a ruckus. One could say it was expected.

The Telugus have been creating ‘waves’ abroad through their achievements. This particular organisation has made remarkable contributions to the bringing together of the Telugus in North America and also in upholding the cultural values of our people. Stalwarts from various fields flock to their conventions always and it is a real memorable occasion for one and all to cherish forever. Yet, something is amiss now. Our race is cocky anyway and over a period the Telugus in North America realised their ‘roots’ and began asserting their camaraderie in a big way. As a result, we now have many associations serving the interests of ‘their’ people. Smaller associations and organisations are also there for the benefit of the Telugus in various cities but they are generally decent enough to maintain the community’s bonhomie and togetherness unlike the major ones that have split on identity lines.

This particular one, TANA, unfortunately has allowed several political dynamics to dominate thanks to the association of some of its leaders with the political parties in AP and Telangana. The dust and heat of our politics including our regional connotations have happily penetrated the diaspora in the USA and are in wide display every now and then.

The members of TANA have now disgraced themselves in the current convention by resorting to mudslinging and levelling corruption charges against their team leaders. This is said to have created commotion ‘even leading to jostling and pushing’ and ‘some friendly patting’ overseas. Only recently, we also heard of fans of a certain film hero creating nuisance in the country and landing with cases. Of course, Indians in general carried the baggage of their caste system to the US and it had become a big issue in the US.

In February this year, Seattle became the first city in the United States to prohibit caste discrimination by adding it to their anti-discrimination laws. This decision was influenced by several incidents that shed light on the existence of caste among the South Asian community in the US. On the other hand, we have pro-Modi and anti-Modi groups targeting each other, too. Some Sikhs are always there to demand a separate nation for them.

But, the Telugus are different compared to them anyway. They are only bothered about their caste. The more Westernised and more prosperous they become, the more is their interest in the subaltern. Be it the Americas or India, we seem to be as political as we can get. We also have Telugu warriors fighting the cause of their political masters from abroad. The dirtiest of the jobs is entrusted to them and these social warriors take their battles to the media war rooms and peep into the bedrooms of our leaders for their disclosures about some personal lives in a colourful language. What a pity, gentlemen, your reputation lies alongside the Titanic. Is there a greater depth that your honour can sink you further?