TG’s Miss World Hosting: A global opportunity or political row?

In today’s hyper-connected world, political parties and social media platforms often react impulsively to events without in-depth analysis or proper understanding. Unfortunately, this tendency has turned many meaningful initiatives into subjects of unwarranted criticism. The Telangana government’s decision to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World contest from May 7 to May 31 in Hyderabad is one such instance. While the event presents immense opportunities, certain political voices and online commentators have chosen to focus solely on perceived negatives, ignoring the broader advantages.

The decision to bring a prestigious global event to Hyderabad has sparked controversy, with critics alleging that it is a mere distraction from pressing issues like unemployment, women’s safety, and governance. Some political opponents have even questioned how parading over 120 contestants, mostly young women, serves the aspirations of Telangana’s people. Further, there have been remarks condemning the BJP-led central government for permitting such events despite branding itself as a custodian of Indian culture and traditions.

However, this criticism appears selective and inconsistent. Similar unfounded remarks were made by opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, when the grand Mahakumbh Mela was organized in Prayagraj. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge even stated that Kumbh did little to alleviate poverty—an assertion that failed to acknowledge its significant contribution to Uttar Pradesh’s economy and, by extension, India’s GDP.

It is time to look beyond political rhetoric and acknowledge the tangible advantages of hosting an international event of this magnitude. The Miss World contest in Hyderabad is not just a glamorous event; it offers several economic, cultural, and infrastructural benefits that could have a lasting impact on Telangana’s growth.

By putting Hyderabad on the global map, the event will attract international tourists, investors, and media attention. This aligns perfectly with Telangana’s tourism slogan, “Telangana Zarur Aana” (You must come to Telangana), and provides a platform to showcase the state’s rich heritage, culture, and modern infrastructure to a global audience.

Major global events like Miss World serve as economic catalysts. The contest will generate significant revenue for local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, transport services, and shopping centers. The influx of foreign visitors and dignitaries will boost the hospitality and entertainment industries while encouraging international brands and sponsors to invest in Hyderabad, particularly in fashion, film, and media sectors.

To successfully host such an event, Telangana will see enhancements in city infrastructure, including better transport, upgraded venues, and heightened security measures. These improvements will not only benefit the contest but will also enhance Hyderabad’s reputation as a top-tier destination for future global events, including business summits, international conferences, and cultural festivals.

A significant yet overlooked aspect is the encouragement of greater participation by Telugu women in global competitions. Currently, only two contestants from the Telugu-speaking states (one from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh) are participating in the 72nd edition of Miss World. The event could inspire more women from the region to pursue opportunities on international platforms, breaking stereotypes and fostering confidence.

Rather than viewing everything through a politically tinted lens, opposition parties and social media critics should recognize the larger picture. Hosting Miss World is not just about beauty pageantry; it is about boosting Telangana’s global stature, economic growth, and infrastructural development. A progressive mindset would allow for constructive discussions rather than knee-jerk opposition.

With Hyderabad set to welcome the world, it’s time to embrace the positives and make the most of this golden opportunity rather than indulging in baseless negativity. Telangana is stepping onto the global stage—let’s celebrate it.