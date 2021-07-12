The threat of third wave is real

Telangana issues guidelines for marriages, funerals; prohibits all other gatherings. The maximum number of persons allowed for wedding should not exceed 100 and the maximum persons allowed for funeral gatherings are 20. Telangana extends night curfew by a week, imposes curbs on public gatherings. Delhi bans public gatherings. Prohibits all types of gatherings, reduced size of weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half seating capacity and scaled down presence in government offices amid a surge in Covid-19 cases here.

Himachal reimposes curbs: Not more than 50 people at weddings, funerals, all other gatherings banned. These were some of the screaming banners in news papers both during the first and second wave of Covid.

When things went from bad to worse, everyone started saying that lowering down of Covid protocols had led to this pathetic situation. But the trillion dollar question is did the politicians and people learn any lesson? The answer is BIG NO. When the country was hit by first wave, people were caught unawares and did not know how to protect themselves till national lockdown was imposed. But once the lockdown was lifted people started behaving as if the Coronavirus does not exist anymore.

The politicians also started holding public meetings throwing all precautions to winds. We have seen the result. World Health Organisation and number of other studies have issued alerts of possible third wave. Some countries are already witnessing third wave and countries like Pakistan are into fourth wave.

But unfortunately people here in our country seem to refuse to learn any lesson though the number of deaths were fairly high during second wave and people suffered both in terms of health and wealth as they had to spend lakhs and lakhs of rupees on hospitals which were the only ones which made huge money and did not show any kind of humanitarian considerations even when the patient did not survive. While the extraordinary services rendered by the doctors and para medical staff needs to be admired and deserves standing ovation, the managements attitude was rather not so patient friendly.

Let us take for example of celebrations of day one of the Golconda Bonalu festival in Hyderabad. About one lakh devotees participated in the celebrations. The interest they had shown in taking selfies standing in front of Bonalu was not visible in following the safety norms like wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

The Telangana government which imposed restrictions on gatherings for marriage and funerals surprisingly does permits holding of public meetings by party leaders. No social distancing is maintained at these meetings and again masks are the biggest casuality here.

The leaders may justify that such a situation prevails across the country. True, but by doing so are we not inviting the third wave. Why is it that the politicians and people are being so insensitive? Will the administration wake up at least now?