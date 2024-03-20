Will Election Commission crack the whip in AP?

The Bus Yatra of YSRCP chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is set to begin from March 27. Jaganmohan Reddy would be touring across the state by road from Idupulapaya to Itchapuram covering all Lok Sabha segments and will be holding at least one public meeting per constituency where he is expected to take on the combine attack of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance. The ruling party has worked out the blue print to display the contrast in holding public meetings by them and the one which was organised by the newly formed TDP-BJP-JSP alliance which was addressed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Ministers first meeting after five years in Andhra Pradesh saw many lapses. There was not enough police force to manage the crowds, many people climbed over the towers meant for flood lights and PM himself had to ask them to climb down from the towers. There were attempts to disturb the sound console and water bottles were thrown into the ground.

In terms of speeches also it proved to be an unusual meeting which led to many doubts and analysts are left wondering whether it was non cooperation from the state government or was it organizsational failure of the TDP-BJP and Janasena parties or is BJP still not warmed up to counter the YSRCP.

On the top of it the speech of the PM also left leaders of all the three parties high and dry. It was not the kind of speech one hears everyday from Modi. It sounded as if it was more of a matter of fact speech targeted at Congress party not the ruling party in the state. The big question being asked by all including the people is why was it so? On the other hand, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu drenched Modi with praises and even spoke few lines in Hindi assuring full cooperation to the Modi 3.0.

Modi very well knew that the BJP has no vote base in AP. This being the situation why is that he failed to enthuse to rank and file with his inimitable kind of barbs against the ruling party. There is a strong feeling among the voters that BJP has been soft towards the YSRCP in last five years. Hence everyone expected that the PM to clear the air regarding the BJP stand on various issues but PM did not touch any of those points. In the last elections, he was seen in fiery mood against the TDP which had differed with NDA and quit and went hammer and tongs against Modi even at personal level.

This has left the BJP more worried and if no corrective measures are taken now by the central leadership and a clear message that they were not with YSRCP is sent among the people, even if they contest the elections, their winning chances would not be so bright. Transfer of votes of TDP and JSP would become difficult and this would naturally become advantageous for YSRCP. The centre and PM were fully aware of the mood of the people in the AP. They have full information of political situation in the state. On the top of it the election code was in force and the administration was under the control of Election Commission. If the centre had only hinted of being tough, the flaws that were seen in making arrangements would not have been there. Why did this not happen? What does this indicate? Will it be possible to hold a free and fair election in the state? This is what is causing worry for all the main contenders. They are of course trying to put up a bold face saying that the state administration did not cooperate and conspired to disturb the meeting.

Fine then what is the EC doing? Will it crack its whip now as it had done in West Bengal by transferring the DGP or will it just transfer some low level police officials? Unless there is some demonstrative action by the EC like transfer of top most level IPS and IAS officials one cannot say with confidence that the elections would be free and fair though BJP is part of opposition alliance.