Connect Released In Hindi And Thus Nayanthara Pens A Heartfelt ‘Thank You’ Note

It is all known that South Indian ace actress Nayanthara is now basking in the success of her latest movie Connect. It received a positive talk and is still running successfully in the theatres. On this special occasion, the makers also released it in Hindi today. So, Nayan penned a special note and thanked for all the love received from the fans and movie buffs.

Connect filmmaker Ashwin shared the official note of Nayanthara on his Twitter page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

I couldn't be happier that our special film marks 20 years of your memorable journey in this industry. You should be might proud of what you have managed to achieve no matter how difficult the path was to walk on. You have so much more to give, which I know more than anybody else pic.twitter.com/hJHX1DwsJd — Ashwin Saravanan (@Ashwin_saravana) December 30, 2022

Her note reads, "It's been an eventful year for me and I'm filled with gratitude. Thank you to all film lovers and fans who have watched and supported our Connect. And my gratitude to those who continue doing so, booking your tickets and enjoying show after show. It's a genre specific film and we have strived to do justice to you, the audience and the genre. Our entire team has worked with utmost conviction and sincerity with this vision in mind. My gratitude and love to my producer, Vignesh Shivan and our dream, Rowdy Pictures. You took this film, the team and yourself an extra mile with sheer determination. Thank you once again for producing, distributing and releasing our film in the best way possible. We have taken in all your love, support, feedback and criticism. And we hope to use this as a learning curve for our future ventures. Once again, thanking you all for your unconditional love and wishing you all a very happy and prosperous new year."

Sharing this note, Ashwin also wrote, "I couldn't be happier that our special film marks 20 years of your memorable journey in this industry. You should be might proud of what you have managed to achieve no matter how difficult the path was to walk on. You have so much more to give, which I know more than anybody else".

Connect movie is being directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame and is produced by Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner.

Speaking about Nayanthara's work front, she will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Iraivan, NT 81 and lady Superstar 75 movies. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment.