63rd National Art Exhibition of India showcases cutting-edge Indian art

The annual Lalit Kala Akademi National Exhibitions have been pivotal in shaping the trajectory of Indian visual arts. It has helped promote the work of emerging artists and increase the visibility of Indian art internationally.

Twenty artists have been honoured the jury chose the honorees based on factors like merit, quality, and originality. with national awards, and the Academy has chosen 297 pieces to display. There were 5714 submissions from 2291 artists all around the nation, making it a difficult challenge for the judges to narrow the show down to only 297 artists.

Paintings, ceramics, sculptures, prints, graphics, mixed media installations, photographs, and works in other non-traditional media were all accepted as submissions in the visual arts. The jury chose the honorees based on factors like merit, quality, and originality.

Artworks at the 63rd National Exhibition have highlighted indigenous culture, ideas, processes, and new technologies. The majority of the works of art reflect the transitional phases that occur in human existence, generation, and the adoption of new technology. Few of them have brought about the family bonding and recovery processes that are lacking in family bonding. The artists have experimented with mediums, methods, and materials.

The academy has brought out an impressive catalog documenting the artists and artworks exhibited. The Akademi works to preserve the glorious traditions of the past and enrich them with the work of our modern artists. Few artworks can be cited to illustrate his assertion that enriching the magnificent past is a priority.

Journey 58 by Abhipsa Pradhan is a Worli-style depiction of the artist’s artwork. Akash Biswas, a native of Adaman and Nicobar, has reflected on his origins and the existence of corals. Chuguli Kumar Sahoo’s sculpture work on innocence and freedom expressed through girls with wings, Deepak Kumar’s artwork on the life of my mother, Kiran Anila Sherkhane’s elements of life, Narottam Das’s Navavadhu, Dinesh Kumar’s photograph on Woman Empowerment, and Deepak Dinakar’s Leader reflect the evolution of societal thought on recognising the value and contribution of girls and women.

Who Am I by Nagesh Balaji, Enlightenment by Rajendra Prasad, and Sapna by Janhavi Khemka are self-reflective, thought-provoking works. The photographs by Vijendra Kumar, titled Journey of Life, and Kumar Jigeeshu, titled Entitled Emotions, are captivating.

Some intriguing sculptures depicting particular professions include Sama Kantha Reddy’s Iron Beauty, Asurvedh’s Indian Milkmen, Chemat Dorjey’s Singing Bowl, Pradeep Kumar’s Surviving of Life, and Sonal Jain’s series on labour life.

Mohd. Sultan Alam’s New Agriculture-2, Veenita’s Nature in my view, Ramachandra’s Prakriti-VIII, Preeti Singh’s Habitat XII, and Parameshwara’s Save Me are examples of artworks that focus on flora and fauna.

In mechanical technology, spirituality, COVID life, and confinement life, a variety of human-life-related themes are reflected.

The exhibition has been curated in a way that makes it possible for art lovers to get a sense of the creative effort and the flow of the narrative in the installation.

Since 1955, the Lalit Kala Akademi National Exhibitions have been conducted annually. They are the most prestigious annual art event in India and exhibit the work of the country’s finest artists. The exhibitions have been presented in a variety of locations, including the Lalit Kala Akademi’s New Delhi headquarters as well as other significant cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.K.G. Subramanyan, Jamini Roy, and Akbar Padamsee, among others, have served as curators of previous exhibitions. The exhibited artworks have encompassed a wide spectrum of styles and genres, from traditional Indian art to contemporary and modern art.

Among the most important National Exhibitions conducted by the Lalit Kala Akademi:

The Lalit Kala Akademi hosted its first National Exhibition of Art in 1955. The event was pivotal in establishing the Akademi as a leading advocate for Indian art and culture. In 1980, the Akademi celebrated its silver anniversary by hosting the 25th National Exhibition of Art. Over a hundred thousand people showed up since it was such a big deal. In 2005, celebrated its golden jubilee by hosting the 50th National Exhibition of Art. Over 200,000 people showed up since it was such a big deal. The 60th year of the Akademi in 2015 was the year of the 60th National Exhibition of Art witnessed by 300,000 people. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 65th National Exhibition of Art (2020) was conducted online. Over a million people watched the event live or online. When it comes to Indian art, the Lalit Kala Akademi National Exhibitions have always been a highlight. They feature the finest examples of India’s modern art and provide established and emerging artists a chance to test out their own creative ideas and methods.

(The writer is an Assistant Director on deputation with the National Gallery of Modern Art, Ministry of Culture, New Delhi)