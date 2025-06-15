A Glimpse into the realm of Telugu short stories

‘Telugu Short Story from Telangana: A Critical Evaluation of Pre-Independence Writers’ brings together legendary voices and critically assesses the works of some of the finest Telugu short story writers from the pre-independence era. The author, P. V. Laxmiprasad, a native Telugu speaker, undertakes the analysis of translated works by four significant literary figures – Vattikota Alwar Swamy, Kaloji Narayana Rao, P. V. Narasimha Rao (former Prime Minister), and Dasarathi Krishnamacharya – all of whom left an indelible mark on Telugu literature.

The book is divided into four chapters, each dedicated to one writer. It also includes a conclusion, references, insights about the translators and the critic, and brief biographies of the chosen authors.

Chapter One, titled “Vattikota Alwar Swamy’s Inside the Prison,” critically examines six stories: “Parige,” “Food for Thought,” “A Fallen Man’s Heart,” “If Given a Chance,” “Having No Other Options,” and “You are No Less than Us.”

Chapter Two, “Short Stories of Kaloji Narayana Rao,” features eleven stories translated by Elanaaga: “Compassion,” “In Fact, We Are Better,” “Vibhuti or Face Powder,” “Resurrection of Lanka,” “Fifteenth August,” “Affection When Unknown, Abhorrence When Acquainted,” “Selection,” “Two Grains,” “Anxiety Due to Inexperience,” “Jasmine Vine,” and “The Chest of Kaloji’s Stories.”

Chapter Three, titled “Fight and Fortune – Short Fiction of P. V. Narasimha Rao,” analyses two stories – “Ramavva Shepherd” and “Mangayya’s Fortune,” translated by Prof. K. Purushotham and Dr. Palakurthy respectively.

Chapter Four, “Fire Flowers and Other Stories by Dasarathi Krishnamacharya,” discusses eleven stories translated by Elanaaga, including: “Fire Flowers,” “Telangana Martyr’s Homage of Blood,” “Darkness to Moonlight,” “Badari,” “Disguise,” “Blossomed Flames of the Forest,” “Veena’s Smile,” “Sankranthi Celebration,” “Half Dream,” “Oranges,” and “I Am in Love with You.”

All the stories critically evaluated by Laxmiprasad are faithful representations of historical and social realities. The characters often reflect the distress and suffering of people under oppressive socio-economic conditions. From prisoners, thieves, and rebels opposing the Nizam rule to martyrs of the freedom movement and women suffering due to social marginalisation, these stories are deeply rooted in historical contexts. P. V. Narasimha Rao’s “Ramavva Shepherd” vividly depicts the horrors of the Razakar movement during the Nizam’s regime, capturing the violence and destruction of the time.

In “Mangayya’s Fortune,” Rao uses satire to critique politics and politicians. Gods and goddesses become symbolic of the divided political landscape, exposing the absurdities of power struggles and ideological rifts. The story mocks the prevailing political scenario through clever allegory.

The stories selected for ‘Telugu Short Story from Telangana’ have been skillfully translated and critically evaluated. P V Laxmiprasad emerges as an authoritative voice in Indian English literary criticism.