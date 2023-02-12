A medley of colours

Come winters and Delhi and Gurugram is all decked up, playing host to many prestigious Art festivals, like India Art fair and Art exhibits at various venues. The scene is vibrant and Art enthusiasts are spoiled for choices. One such event that caught attention was the Art show of Artist Tarab Khan - 'At The Gates of Talbosh' recently, at Museo Camera Museum welcomed Art enthusiasts to an exhibition by Tarab khan, an artist and author from Hyderabad. The ambience of the gallery hooks the mind, and the eclectic paintings on the walls are equally vibrant.



Tarab, who has held many shows in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi is known for her life size canvases. At the gates of Talbosh is her third solo show in Delhi. Her previous shows were with Lalit kala Akademi and India Habitat centre and she did one group show with Art Alive Gallery. Tarab began making Art since an early age and even won many state awards and camlin all India contest as a student.

Among her many life size paintings, one that really stands out is a 8 feet long triptych, "A Time Traveller Lost In A Psychedelic Dream". In this Art, a poetry is conveyed through sensuous brush strokes. It is a painting of a dream world that is luxurious and ephemeral. A delicate air of mystery enshrouds the entire composition. The dynamism and vitality in the - concentric circles lends a dreamy aura. Flowers are usually depicted as a symbol of mortality. They bloom and then wilt away. But, in this painting, the wild flowers are blooming with the stem, as if held in a tight embrace. A whimsical bird hovers around, a white mystical horse on the right seems enticed as a traveler captured in the imagination of the Artist. Distorted shapes and intense hues creates a metaphysical landscape. The luscious strokes reflects a charm of exuberance. Bold concentric circles spiralling in, spinning and pulling the viewers to a land of imagination.

Many Art enthusiasts flocked the Art show. One visitor from BHU, Vaishnavi shared her experiences. She said" Viewing these paintings is like diving deep into the illusion of our reality and glimpsing the world that we always wanted to create, of our own. From the wave of colours of those paintings, to the beautiful words that explained the art everything was magical and unreal in the world of Tarab. Out of all art exhibitions that I have visited and artists I have met. This day of me walking in the magical lane of Tarab will always be special."

Another young visitor Ruchira Keswani, who is an Account manager with Ineverest said, "At The Gates Of Talbosh" is one of the best art showcases that I have ever seen, so vibrant and colourful, loved every sight of the magical world. I must say that the Artist truly lives through her art and people can actually feel it. Two work which I liked the most was the huge stunning paintings, "A Slow Escape" and the other one, "3 Smoking Pipe and A Drifting Dream"

When asked,"what does Art mean to you ?" Tarab explained, " To me Art is a realm. It is a mystical paradox, it can be real and unreal. We cannot contain Art into a defined box, It is infinite, it's like exploring in an uncharted world. Art is also a means to state an opinion, to tell stories or to create a new view of the world.

When inquired, " What's next..? "

Tarab replied, " Right now I am working on my final draft of my two upcoming books ' 'The Creative Spindle' a book about adopting a holistic approach for developing your creative intelligence with 5 easy steps. And my second project is a work of fiction written for children, 'Tiny Tom: A little wonder. It is a heartwarming story for kids. I am also co-authoring a book on The Art of Storytelling Dr. Rajeev Roy ( DEAN / XLRI - Delhi ). I have plans to do international Art shows by this year.

Congratulations poured in, A congratulations message from Dr Shahi Tharoor read, "l am delighted to learn that Hyderabad-based artist and author Tarab khan has bring out a solo Art show, the exhibition will invite the viewer to engage with the art on display through a series of playful discoveries with a poetic feel and offering a seamless blend of fantasy and imagination, I am sure the exhibition will be a visual and a cerebral treat to the viewers. Let me congratulate the Artist for taking the effort to bring the presentation together. And I am sure that it would be the first of many more such delightful exhibitions to come."

Along the show, there was another interesting event named, Morning Ragas at Museo, which was a recital of Ajay Prasanna on flute and Akram khan saheb on tabla, the event was graced by Ambassador of Lithuania, Her excellency Diana Mickeviciene, Koji Sato, Director General of Japan Foundation among other distinguished dignitaries. This exhibition was very well organised and the paintings were a delight to see.