A nature paradise away from the mundane of life

An eco-tourism park at Pampanur village, 18 km from Anantapur town is an integrated project with a deer park, mountain trekking, amphi-theatre, Yoga centre, volleyball and shuttle courts and a 7-km nature camp tour within the park vicinity with transport facility to go around the forest to view its pristine beauty. It is an eco-tourism journey extending up to 7 km within the designated reserve forest area. For the local citizens, the eco-tourism park is a boon as the citizens have a let-out from the daily routine of life to enjoy the serenity of the Mother Nature and to forget the hustle and bustle of city life, along with families, thanks to the Forest department for its initiative in this regard.



This park is attracting even schoolchildren as many games are designed for them. The park is particularly attracting tourists visiting Sumbramanyeswaram Swamy temple and the Narasimhaswamy temple on the hillock in Pampanur. Multiple entertainment items are enticing the children. There are 10-15 items for children which are highly enjoyable. One of the highlights of the park is a separate trekking zone for youth. Roads have been laid throughout the jungle connecting the trekking mountain on which there is a proposal to build watch tower where a telescopic binocular is installed at the tower to watch the scenic beauty of the valley on either side of the mountain.

For tourists from outside, it is a feast to the eyes as such a nature park in a drought-stricken land is unknown to the locals. For the elderly people and for the youth, sports facilities including the volleyball and shuttle court are an attraction. Besides, a restaurant is set up to take care of food requirements of visitors. Mountain climbing can also be done with the support of ropes from the slope of the mountain to the top to reach the watch tower. The park dubbed as Nagaravanam has the presence of deers, bears, wild boars and even rabbits within the reserve forest in the region. For those, who are confined to the park giving company to the children, an LED screen will be entertaining those sitting in the park with films etc. The wild forest, of late, now becomes a home for the almost extinct sparrows.