A partially picaresque piece

From an epic saga like Homer's Odyssey to a short story by Jack London set in the frozen north, there is nothing like a great adventure story. The tension of the protagonist's journey creates a pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping storyline. Writing fiction with an adventurous plot requires certain elements to engage readers' minds and create maximum suspense.

Fulfilling these norms of adventure writing, which has emerged as an independent genre over the period of time, "The Stolen Diamond Crown" by Himali Chakraborty cuts much ice with the aficionados of adventurous and thrilling works of fiction which is not just a run-of-the-mill fictional book instead it can be aptly classified as a literary masterpiece crafted with consummate care. The book is abundantly loaded with highly magnetic elements which keep the readers on tenterhooks throughout the journey of the chief protagonist.



Critics from the clan of the Greek Master Aristotle and Besant have always given the plot a pride of place. They are of the opinion when it is plot construction versus character building. The plot has the last laugh and supersedes the characterisation in terms of significance. Therefore, giving credence to the view of the Pro Plot school, the author of this literary piece presents a well-woven and elegantly structured plot which is carried forward at quite a steady pace couched in lucid and easy to comprehend language.

The thematic aspect is equally subtle and profound; it sheds ample light on the complexity of bittersweet relationships, simultaneously depicting the intellectual reality of human life that permeates the warp and woof of the text. The author is indubitably endowed with a knack for relating stories with great finesse and utmost elan. Based on the scenarios of the respective timelines, the book is a symbolic representation of the commitment, interest and freshness of a passionate aspiring writer. When it comes to the art of characterisation, there is a complete volte-face. Here, the author seems to be more influenced by James, who, in his book The Art of Fiction disagrees with Besant's assertions that plot is more important than characterisation, that fiction must have a "conscious moralpurpose." That experience and observation outweigh imagination as creative tools. James argues against the restrictive rules for writing fiction, responding that "no good Fiction work will ever proceed from a superficial mind." Therefore with her fecund imagination and wild flow of thought, the writer scintillatingly delineates a coterie of lifelike characters pulsating with complex emotions.

The story is set in the backdrop of a central character who begins a conversation during a train journey. Chakraborty immediately attempts to occupy the protagonist Maheswar Keshkar's attention through various engaging and absorbing discussions with their fellow passengers. The actual background of Maheswar is best viewed through his profession and his college photos. After a few conversations, the author begins to believe that the stranger is her sibling by heart and soul as both of them are travelling in the same train of thoughts, unfolding many shrouded mysteries on the way. In a nutshell, it would be pertinent to remark the book best caters to all the mystery and thrill lovers who will certainly experience a great adrenaline rush while flipping through the pages.