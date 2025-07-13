A tapestry of art and history unfolds in Hyderabad

When art travels, it carries more than colour and canvas — it carries memory. Gallery G’s travelling exhibition “On the Go”, now gracing the elegant halls of Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, opened not just with masterworks from across India but with words that gave them soul.

The exhibition itself is a vivid mosaic of India’s visual legacy — from the lyrical minimalism of Gaitonde and the firebrand modernism of M.F. Husain to the intricate brilliance of Tanjore panelsand silver filigree furniture. Yet it was the voice of Pillai that gave this tapestry its historical heartbeat, inviting viewers to look not just at art, but through it.

In a luminous talk titled “Art as History”, historian and author Manu S. Pillai cast a spell over a rapt audience, weaving stories of forgotten queens, colonial encounters, and cultural awakenings. “Art,” he said, “is more than an object of beauty — it is an archive of longing, identity, and time.” With his characteristic wit and erudition, Pillai illuminated how brushstrokes can echo dynastic pride, rebellion, and even whispered defiance.

Sangeeta Abhay’s work draws deeply from Indic spiritual traditions, and presents the lotus not simply as a botanical form but as a cosmic bloom—an axis of creation. Ganapati Hegde’s trademark humour takes centre stage in the artwork titled “ In a Meeting”. A green frog lounges nonchalantly on a red sofa, mobile phone in hand, surrounded by dense tropical flora- a playful critique of modern life’s intrusion into the natural world. Reghunatha Naidu brings to his canvases a sense of devotion, balance, and reverence, which reflects in his“Kodanda Rama”. A rare painting by S.M. Pandit, ‘The Descent of Ganga’ stands out in the show. Inspired by the legend of King Bhagiratha, who performed years of penance to bring Ganga to Earth and grant salvation to his ancestors, S.M. Pandit masterfully narrates this mythological episode through his art.

“These artists may have remained under-celebrated in the shadow of more prominent names, but they are masters in their own right,” says Gitanjali Maini, Founder and Managing Director of Gallery G. “We’ve been able to source key works by Reddappa Naidu and Srinivasan through our long-standing network of collectors, and we’re proud to bring them into the spotlight.”As Hyderabad plays host till July 13, “On the Go” becomes more than an exhibition. It is a living dialogue between image and idea, pigment and past — and thanks to Pillai’s eloquence, a reminder that our histories are not silent. They speak — in line, form, and word.Established in 2003 in Bangalore, Gallery G has built a legacy of museum-grade exhibitions, rigorous research, and inclusive curation. Ms. Gitanjali says, “With “On the Go”, the gallery reaffirms its commitment to take art beyond traditional walls — to where its audiences live, engage, and celebrate Indian art. This journey is not just about showcasing great art — it’s about making it accessible, meaningful, and inspiring for all.”

Hyderabad certainly enjoys and looks forward to such insightful art shows and engaging talks. When is the next one coming up?