A weekend in the countryside of Philadelphia

The Countryside of Philadelphia is perfect for those who love the outdoors, open vistas, and public gardens. The region boasts an impressive collection of museums and gardens that highlight the area’s rich history and culture, making it an ideal extended weekend trip from Philadelphia. Visitors can expect to visit a year-round outdoor paradise, just a short drive from the city. If you happen to be in Philadelphia, this is a must-do trip. To make the most of your visit, consider trying one of these weekend itineraries that showcase the best of the countryside’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Whether you want to explore sprawling gardens, hike through lush forests, or immerse yourself in history and art, the Countryside and Brandywine Valley never cease to amaze the visitor.

Historical Finds

Experience the impact of history by visiting the sites where the Revolutionary and Civil Wars unfolded, forever altering the United States. Explore the Brandywine Battlefield Historic Site and witness the largest battle of the Revolutionary War that occurred on September 11, 1777, between the Continental Army and the British forces.

Before continuing to the next historical site, take a moment to stroll around downtown West Chester and stretch your legs. Treat yourself to classic diner food at the renowned Nudy’s Café, a breakfast and lunch spot, that’s been serving delicious fare since 1979. Then, head to Artillery Brewing Company to try a unique brew named after the Battle at Brandywine. Conclude your journey with a self-guided tour through the Paoli Battlefield Historical Park, which honors the fighters at the Battle of Paoli that took place on September 20, 1777.

More History and Hidden Gems

Historic Phoenixville is home to the Colonial Theatre. The Colonial is a premier independent arts destination operating three distinct venues and multiple event spaces in two adjoining historic buildings. It is the home of the annual Blobfest, a quirky festival paying homage to the 1950’s cult classic film – The Blob. For over 2 decades, cult movie geeks have flocked to the historic Colonial on the second weekend in July. The theatre served as a backdrop for scenes in the iconic sci-fi classic; there is even a plaque commemorating where the Blob oozes out in the film. Blobfest, a campy, family-friendly event, is a weekend-long street party featuring a costume contest, live re-enactments from the movie and an amateur filmmaking competition.

A trip to St Peter’s Village is like a step back in time. This charming 19th-century industrial village is on the National Register of Historic Places, is narrow, and is just a ¼ mile in length. The main street, St Peter’s Road, runs parallel to the rocky French Creek, which adds to this village’s charm and uniqueness. Hiking the paths along the creek and exploring its waterfalls and boulders is an experience in itself. Stop for a bite at St Peter’s Bakery, once named the “Best Little Bakeshop in America.” There are no preservatives and their dough starters date back 100 years! The rear patio offers amazing views of the French Creek accompanied by the soothing sounds of rolling water and native birds.

Nature’s Glory

Discover the natural beauty of the Countryside of Philadelphia, also known as “America’s Garden Capital,” where you’ll find North America’s largest collection of gardens and arboretums. Embark on an adventure by touring one of Pennsylvania’s oldest and largest wineries, Chaddsford Winery, for a tour and tasting of local farm-to-table fare. Then, wander through the world-renowned Longwood Gardens, featuring 20 outdoor gardens and a breathtaking conservatory. Marvel at the largest collection of fountains in North America, with the highlight being the Main Fountain Garden, which features a stunning illuminated fountain performance set to iconic music.

On your second day, visit Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, a 1,000-acre country estate with rolling hills, streams, meadows, and forests, showcasing the founder’s appreciation for nature and carefully orchestrated plant arrangements. Enjoy lunch at the Pavilion Café and visit Jenkins Arboretum and Garden, preserving and nurturing 46 acres of the natural environment, showcasing native trees, shrubs, and wildflowers. Conclude your journey at Morris Arboretum, featuring over 12,000 plants from North America, Europe, the Mediterranean, China, Japan, and Korea, with a focus on Asian temperate species.

Art Galore

Spend the morning surrounded by books! Baldwin’s Book Barn is one of America’s most distinctive booksellers in the heart of Chester County’s Brandywine Valley. A 5-story historic barn with cozy nooks, stone walls, and wood- burning stove; it is a treasure trove of over 300,000 used and rare books, manuscripts, maps, and other valued collectibles. Enjoy lunch and a pint at one of the many local craft brewers in The Countryside of Philadelphia.

Take a guided tour of the Wharton Esherick Museum. Wharton Esherick, known as the “Dean of American craftsmen,” was a sculptor who worked primarily in wood. He molded furniture, interiors, and buildings – creating sculptural environments. His work can be seen today in the collections of The Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and many others. His hilltop studio/residence remains one of his most creative endeavors. The studio is a National Historic Landmark for Architecture and became the Wharton Esherick Museum in 1972 featuring more than 200 of his works on exhibition.