Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says that the people of Aries will have to remember the saying “Santosh Param Sukham” this week. They have to understand that whatever progress or opportunities are being received in life as a result of hard work and effort, it is not less. At the beginning of the week, slow progress will be seen in career and business. There is a possibility of some problems or unnecessary delays in important work. In such a situation, control your speech and behaviour, otherwise, the things made can get spoiled.

Taurus

Ganesha says that the people of the Taurus zodiac sign need to be cautious in their career-business and personal life and make any major decision carefully. From the beginning of the week, there will be busyness in your life. Additional workload may increase in the workplace, while your opponents may try to create obstacles in your plans and work.

Gemini

Ganesha says that the people of Gemini may have to face some difficulties related to life at the beginning of this week itself. While searching for a solution to any problem, you should avoid ignoring the feelings of your relatives. In such a situation, try to solve any issue peacefully. Whether it is career or business, working in a planned way this week will be beneficial, otherwise, your ready-made work may also get stuck. Think of expanding the work according to your efficiency in the business.

Cancer

Ganesha says that this week will be full of auspiciousness and good fortune for the Cancerians. People wandering in search of employment will get new opportunities at the beginning of the week. Your career dream will come true with the help of an influential person. All the obstacles coming in important works will be removed. You can get great relief, especially in matters related to court. The decision may come in your favour. During this time your respect, position, and prestige will increase.

Leo

Ganesha says that the people of the Leo zodiac sign need to keep their minds calm this week and avoid pride. This week, you should avoid making any major decision by getting carried away by anger or emotions, otherwise, you may not only have to face financial loss but relationships built over the years may also be affected. If you find yourself in a state of confusion regarding the solution to a problem, then seek the advice of a well-wisher. In case of confusion, it would be better to postpone any major decision till further.

Virgo

Ganesha says that at the beginning of this week, the natives of Virgo will be seen getting the desired progress in their career business. During this, you are going to make good money despite minor obstacles. With this, your accumulated wealth will also increase. Employed people will have new sources of income, but in the second half of the week, you will have to be very careful. During this time, you may have to worry about unnecessary things.

Libra

Ganesha says that this week will be a factor of happiness and progress for the people of the Libra zodiac. You will be successful if you work in a planned way this week. Auspicious, religious work will be completed in the family. The economic situation is normal but there will be an improvement. The dream of transferring to the desired work or desired place in the workplace will be fulfilled.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that this week the people of the Scorpio zodiac will be restless about their work and progress in it. The mind will be worried about the slow progress of career and business. In such a situation, you will need to take a big step carefully and with patience. Make wise decisions in important tasks. Be alert to the conspiracies of opponents in the workplace. Long or short-distance travel is possible this week.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says that this week will prove to be generally beneficial and prosperous for the people of Sagittarius. At the beginning of the week, long or short-distance travel will not only benefit money but will also make contact with influential people. Employed people can get promotions and bigger positions this week. Be careful while investing money to grow the business and do not forget to take the advice of your well-wishers while making such a decision.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that this week will prove to be better than the previous week for the people of Capricorn. At the beginning of the week, participation in religious-social work will continue. Long or short-distance travel with family is also possible. During this time your health will remain favourable. You will find yourself strong mentally and physically. You will heave a sigh of relief as the money stuck in the business comes back unexpectedly. However, during this time avoid investing money in any such scheme, in which there is a possibility of any kind of risk.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that this week will prove to be better for the people of Aquarius as compared to the previous week. This week, you will get special support from seniors and juniors in your field of work. The search of people wandering in search of employment will end. If you do business then you will get the desired profit this week and your business will grow. Especially the journey done in connection with business will prove to be auspicious and profitable.

Pisces

Ganesha says that the people of Pisces may have to wander here and there in connection with work this week. The mind will be worried about the problems related to the family. You may have to go to court in connection with a dispute related to land-building or ancestral property. However, it would be better if you settled it out of a mutual agreement. Your opponents will be active in the field. In such a situation, do not give weight to small things and focus on your goal. It would be better to keep pace with everyone in the workplace.